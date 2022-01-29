Tirumala: Devotees Can Buy Darshan Tickets Offline From Feb 15

TTD chairman YV Subbareddy said in a statement that the TTD would soon begin the process of issuing offline darshan tickets to devotees at Tirumala.

The TTD chairman explained that the token issuance process through offline in Tirupati had been cancelled from September 25 last year due to concerns over the spread of Covid. Despite issuing Sarvadarshan tokens online, TTD feels that they are not accessible to ordinary devotees in rural areas.

He also stated that sine the experts have predicted that omicron cases would recede by February 15, the TTD was issuing only tickets only up to that date. The Special tickets priced at Rs 300 tickets were sold out within minutes after they were open for booking on Friday.

Slot bookings for darshan was also opened online at 9am on Saturday. Some 10,000 tickets for general darshan have been booked till February 15.

The TTD has decided to hold the Kalyanotsava at the Srinivasa Mangapuram Srikalyana Venkateswaraswamy Temple as a virtual service on important festivals. TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy said that the initial construction of the Srinivasa Setu flyover, which is being constructed as part of the Tirupati Smart City, will be started by CM YS Jagan. He inspected the construction works of Srinivasa Setu flyover on Friday.