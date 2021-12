A devotee of Lord Venkateswara Swamy donated hands made of gold worth 3 crores to Tirumala temple on Saturday.

Weighing about 5.3 kgs, the gold hands are studded with diamonds and rubies. The golden hands were handed over to TTD additional EP AV Dharma Reddy at Ranganayaka mandap in Srivari temple.

The donor wished to remain anonymous and did not want to reveal his name.