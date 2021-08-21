Hero Manchu Manoj and Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna visited the Balaji temple at Tirumala in Tirupati. On the occasion of Shravana maasam and to mark Varalaxmi Vratham, the siblings visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy of Tirumala Tirupati and paid their obeisance.

After seeking the darshan of the Lord, Manchu Manoj‌ spoke to the media. He said he came to Tirupati to make the festival extra special. However, Manchu Lakshmi said that her visit to Tirupati was unplanned.The two made interesting comments saying that they had planned to visit the hill shrine separately and met here by accident.

Talking about his films on the occasion, Manchu Manoj said said that he is currently working in a movie titled 'Aham Brahmasmi'. He also said that an update on this will be given soon. The actor also revealed that he was going to start a new business. He said he was going to start a new venture to create jobs for the unemployed.