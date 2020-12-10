This Online Tirupati Laddus Prasadam Website Is Fake: TTD

Who doesn't like Tirupati Laddoos? All of us do, right? The ghee and taste is simply heavely. The only problem is you have to go all the way to Tirupati to have them. Of course, TTD temples in major cities like Hyderabad and Chennai sell them too.

In a surprising development, a website promised home delivery of the world famous Tirupati Laddoos to any region across the world. The website balajiprasadam.com was making fake promises to home deliver Tirupati prasadam. The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) who got alerted by this has warned devotees against believing the website and branded the website as fake. Asking devotees not to go by the false claims, the TTD has maintained that the authentic prasadam prepared by the TTD will be offered only to the devotees visiting the temple. However, the website did not mention that the laddu is made by the TTD.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy has ordered TTD authorities to initiate criminal action against them for running the fake websites and making false promises. He has also asked the authorities concerned to block the website.

The website is collecting Rs 500 per laddu for one-time delivery and for Rs 5000 for two laddus every month for one year. Rs 9600 for two laddus every month for two years.

The website claims that it was started by the Layog group “as a seva with an objective to serve the devotees of Lord Venkateswara by enabling the supply of prasad by purchasing from TTD and couriering to the houses of devotees who are unable to visit the temple due to old age or due to time pressure”