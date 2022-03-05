No Increase in Arjitha Seva Ticket Pricing, Says TTD

Hyderabad: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy inspected the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan and luggage counter at Tirumala's old Anna Prasadam Complex on Friday, instructing staff to improve the level of service and amenities provided to worshippers.

In an interview with the media, he stated that priority would be for facilitating darshan for common devotees and also, the Anna Prasadam outlets will be extended to serve free meals to all devotees.

He further stated that after the resumption of Sarvadarshanam, footfall in Tirumala has increased tremendously. He urged the competent departments to take stringent measures to ensure that snacks and food are being distributed to the devotees without any delay.

North Indian devotees are to be provided bread and chapatis with their meals.

The chairman also brushed away suggestions that Arjitha Sevas' pricing had increased. He said it was sad that vested interests were distorting the TTD Trust Board's decision on Arjitha Seva tickets, which was made to relieve VIP demand and enable average devotees better access to the temple.

TTD recently cancelled VIP break darshan on Saturdays and Sundays to make darshan more accessible to common devotees.