Going to Tirumala? Check Out These COVID Protocols

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) published 4,60,000 special entry darshan tickets for January 2022 on Friday, which were bought by devotees from all over the world in less than an hour after they were made available online.

For the new year and the 10-day Vaikunta Ekadasi period between January 13 and 23, TTD offered 20,000 special entry darshan tickets every day.

The temple board issued roughly 12000 special entry darshan tickets each day on other days in January 2022. In the meantime, TTD will release slotted Sarva Darshan tokens at a pace of 5,000 tickets per day in an online manner on Saturday in January.

For December 31st at Tirupati, the temple trust plans to distribute 5,000 slotted Sarva Darshan tickets within the present booking slot for the convenience of pilgrims.

Tirumala Darshan's COVID rules

Tirumala Darshan requires a vaccination certificate with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 report.

"New regulations are being implemented to protect the health of devotees as the number of devotees increases. We appeal to the devotees to cooperate with this decision," TTD said.