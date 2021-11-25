Geetha Arts Donates 10 Lakh to AP CM Relief Fund

Due to heavy rains in Tirupati and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, more than 33 people lost their lives and many other lives were damaged. As per the government, it is reported that the temple town of Tirupati has never seen this situation in the last 25 years.

The photos and videos of the floods in Tirupati and its surrounding areas have gone viral on social media. Responding to such instances, many people from Tollywood have come forward to help the needy. Popular Tollywood production house Geetha Arts has announced a donation of Rs 10 lakhs to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund.

Geetha Arts have confirmed this news by sharing a post on their official Twitter page.

We have made a humble donation of Rs 10 lakh to @AndhraPradeshCM relief fund to help with the relief measures in flood-affected areas of #TirupatiRains. — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) November 24, 2021

Tollywood fans appreciated the kind gesture of the production company and hoped that this would inspire other Tollywood celebrities to give donations to the flood victims.