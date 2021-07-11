Fraudsters Dupe Youth With Fake Job Notifications

In recent years, the number of fake job notifications sent through email and other social media platforms by fraudsters targeting youth has increased. Responding to such emails, candidates have been arriving at Tirupati Airport with appointment letters in the hopes of being hired.

According to airport officials, at least 15 candidates have approached them in response to job postings, either with appointment letters or seeking information on how to proceed further.

One such candidate received an appointment letter on the fictitious letterhead of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) stating that he had been offered employment at Tirupati International Airport as a 'ground staff' following an interview with AAI personnel.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan to Visit Polavaram on July 14

Following that, he was required to attend a 15-day training program and pay a security deposit of Rs 12,500, which would be refunded once he received his first month's salary, despite being offered a salary of Rs 28,500.

They initially sent the notification, and after receiving a response from the youth, they will go through some fake procedure of conducting interviews at hotels or online and sending appointment letters by post indicating the need to pay a security deposit. Youths were falling prey to such tactics and were easily duped.

They are not only offering jobs at AAI but also at various private airlines as loaders and in other departments. Tirupati Airport Director S Suresh said that any AAI advertisement would appear only in leading newspapers or on authorized government websites, and would never be shared via email.

Also Read: Sajjala on Krishna Water Dispute Between AP and Telangana