AP, Telangana To Get 500 TTD Temples

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams have announced that they will be constructing another 500 temples. This project will take place in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and will cost an estimated total of Rs 50 crore. Earlier TTD built 500 Temples in the twin states. With another 500 this year, the Devasthanams will be investing a total of Rs. 100 crore in building 1000 temples.

The TTD EO (Executive Officer) KS Jawahar Reddy confirmed this news and said that we are planning on constructing 500 Temples in the two Telugu states under our Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad mission. The EO said that the allocation of funds was already done. Same Temple body will be helping with the project again.

Executive Officer Reddy along with the TTD associates, Samarasata Seva Foundation, Sanskriti Samvardhini organizations and Dharmaprachara Parishad had a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the details of the project.

TTD will construct a total of 1000 temples in the two Telugu states. We have decided on Rs.10 lakh to budget for establishing each temple and towards creating the finest spiritual ambience at every temple being established by the TTD, said Jawahar Reddy.

