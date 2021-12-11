AP Police Seizes Alcohol Worth 30 Crores

Kurnool: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police have intensified their clampdon on illegal liquor. From May last year till date, 16,346 cases have been registered in connection with alcohol. About 1,100 people were arrested and sent behind bars for the illegal act.

There are 14 SEB stations and 86 civil police stations in the district. So far, 1.70 lakh litres of liquor and 1147 litres of beer from neighbouring states worth about Rs 30 crore have been caught.

There are 7 inter-state and 10 district border check posts in the border areas of the district. Seb officials are conducting continuous searches. However, heavy liquor is flowing into the district from neighbouring states along with the transportation of fruits, vegetables and milk. Several people have taken this up as a profession and are challenging the inspection authorities.

There are many several short cut and remote routes from for those coming into the district from Karnataka and Telangana. Hundreds are smuggling liquor into the state in either in two wheelers or four wheelers. Seb police are constantly keeping a close eye on heavy liquor smuggling from neighbouring states.