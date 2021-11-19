AP Govt's Swift Response Helps Save 10 Lives, Video Viral

The rescue operation carried out by the AP government in the wake of the incessant rains pounding the state has been fruitful. With the timely response of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, 10 people trapped in the Chitravati river in Anantapur district were transported to safety.

This morning, a car overturned in the Chitravati river at Raptadu constituency at Velturdi. Locals and the fire personnel went to their rescue.

10 people were stranded on a JCB near the Chitravati River. Attempts by the Anantapur district administration to rescue them failed.

Rapthadu MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy brought the matter to the notice of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Following the AP CM's timely intervention, Indian Navy personnel were pressed into service. A special helicopter arrived at Anantapur. And the rescue team was able to rescue 10 people trapped in River Chitravati.

The rescue operation was overseen by Anantapur SP Fakkirappa. Hindupuram MP Gorantla Madhav expressed special thanks to the CM for his swift response. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded in a timely manner and sent a special helicopter to rescue the survivors, who were stranded in the Chitravati river. All the survivors thanks CM YS Jagan for giving them a rebirth with his quick response.