AP Constable Carries Tirumala Pilgrim On His Back, Walks 6 Kms Uphill

TIRUPATI/RAJAMPETA: In a heart-warming incident, a Muslim constable carried a sick female pilgrim on his back for six kilometres on the Tirumala hill and had her admitted in a hospital near Rajampeta in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

As per reports Nageshwaramma (58) a devotee who was walking up the Annamayya margam to have a darshan of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy, had fainted midway due to high blood pressure.

The path which abuts the Alipiri walking path at point where the Annamacharya margam commences from and drops closer to Mokala mettu about 1/3 the distance from the top of Tirumala shrine. As she was waiting there for help, a Special Police Party, which was on duty on the hill came there. Since it was a long way, and there was no other means of transportation a constable named Sheikh Arshad picked her up and carried the woman on his back to the nearest road point.

Nageshwaramma was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Rajampet for treatment. People who were walking on the path took pictures of the constable carrying the woman and shared it on social media. Netizens were hailing the constable who turned saviour for the pilgrim and for carrying her carefully on his back on the treacherous hilly path to safety.