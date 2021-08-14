AP CM YS Jagan Revived Telugu Academy Abandoned by Naidu: Lakshmi Parvathi

AP Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy and Telugu Academy Chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi visited Tirumala temple on Saturday. Narayana Swamy spoke to the media soon after he sought the blessings of the lord.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was providing welfare schemes to the poor irrespective of their caste or party affiliations. The Chief Minister said that the aspirations of the poor was to improve their economic condition and get educated. He demanded to know from Chandrababu how how many temples had been restored during his reign. He found fault with Chandrababu and the yellow media to attribute religion to CM YS Jagan. He warned that it was not appropriate for the TDP and BJP to work together and make allegations against CM Jagan. Narayana Swamy wondered whether Chandrababu had no love and affection for the poor.

Telugu language awareness seminars were organized in Tirupati and several Telugu language poets participated in these events on a large scale, said Telugu Academy Chairman Lakshmi Parvathi. She said that even the Telangana government was also ready to provide funds in view of the performance of the Telugu Academy. She said that the Telugu Academy had to its credit several accomplishments in the past one year.

It was also revealed that the printing of the books had been completed and the books will be provided to students in another ten days. She recalled that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had handed over the responsibilities of the Telugu Culture Academy based in Tirupati to her.

She also clarified that Telugu has been made compulsory from lower class to higher education classes. She said that the YSRCP government had brought back the Telugu academy abandoned by the TDP government. Lakshmi Parvathi also expressed happiness over re-appointment of YV Subbaraddy as TTD Chairman.