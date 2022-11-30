AP CM YS Jagan in Madanapalle For Jagananna Vidya Deevena

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received a warm welcome on his arrival at the Renigunta Airport in Tirupati

The AP Chief Minister is in town to attend a programme in which he would deposit money into the accounts of mothers as part of Jagananna Vidya Deevena for July September 2022.

The CM arrived at Renigunta Airport, along with Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna and Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and received a warm welcome. Later, they left for Madanapalle by helicopter at 10.25.

AP minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy Tirupati MP Maddela Gurumurthy Tirupati Municipal Corporation Mayor Sirisha Tirupati District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy SP Parameshwar Reddy Local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Srikalahasti MLA Ku Madhusudan Reddy Sullurpet MLA Kiliveti Sanjivaiah Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimoolam, Puthalapattu MLA MS Babu, MLC Kalyana Chakraborty, CEO EMC Gauthami Joint Collector DK Balaji Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anupama Anjali TTD, apsrtc Vice Chairman Vijayananda Reddy, Board Member Pokala Ashok Kumar were present on the occasion.

Along with them, Additional SP Kulasekhar Tirupati RDO Kanaka Narasareddy Airport CSO Rajasekhar Airport Commandant Shukla Renigunta Tasildar Sivaprasad and others were among those who welcomed the chief minister.