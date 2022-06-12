AP CM YS Jagan Ensured Welfare Schemes Reached Every Doorstep

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakarreddy said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister who was working to improve the life of the poor.

MLA Bhumana Karunakarreddy, Mayor Dr Shirisha Yadav, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana were taking part in the door to door campaign program of AP government in Tirupati on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ensured that the welfare schemes in the state reached every doorstep, he said.

He also stated that in every house they visited as part of Gadapa Gadapaku mana prabhutvam program, they heard people say that they wanted to vote for Jagan anna in 2024.