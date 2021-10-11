AP CM Offers Silk Robes to Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Tirumala temple. He presented Pattu Vasthrams (silk robes) to the deity donning the traditional dhoti. The CM will be participating in the Garuda Vahana seva.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan, who is touring Tirupati and Tirumala, on Monday inaugurated several development projects. Earlier, he inaugurated the Paediatric cardiac hospital established at the Balaji Institute of Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) super specialty hospital at Tirupati

Have a look at the pictures of AP CM offering silk robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala

Later, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Alipiri. Upon arriving in Tirumala, CM YS Jagan was welcomed by TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy, EO and Ministers at the Padmavati Guest House.