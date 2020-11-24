AP CM, Governor Accord Warm Welcome To President Kovind At Tirupati

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan had welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife at the Renigunta airport on Tuesday morning.

The President landed at the airport this morning to offer prayers to Lord Balaji at Tirumala and Padmavati Ammavaru at Tiruchanuru. Soon after receiving the President, the Chief Minister rushed back to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with Chief Ministers on prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Ministers K Narayana Swamy, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy, Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MPs V.Vijayasai Reddy, Reddeppa, Peddireddi Midhun Reddy, MLAs RK Roja, Adimulam, Biyapu Madhusoodhana Reddy, Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, Shri Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy, Nawaz Basha, Peddireddy Dwarakanatha Reddy, Jangalapally Srinivasu and other officials.