AP CM Expresses Shock Over Bhakarapet Bus Accident

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the death of several members of a wedding party in a private bus accident at Bhakarapeta near Tirupati.

The officials briefed the CM about the reasons for the bus mishap accident and also about the rescue efforts being carried out.

Immediately after the accident, the district collector and SPs rushed to the scene of mishap to surpervise rescue operations. Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy also took part in the relief operations, the CM was told. Those injured are being treated at the nearby local hospitals in Tirupati such as Swims, Ruia and Bird hospitals.

The AP government announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to the families of those killed in the incident. The CM also offered to provide a compensation of 50K for the injured.

In addition, the CM also directed the health specialists to provide quality medical care to the injured. Authorities were ordered to stand guard until the victims recovered.