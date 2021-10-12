Andhra CM YS Jagan in Tirumala: Venkateswara Swamy Darshan, Tulabharam Completed

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy at the famed hill shrine in Tirumala.

The Chief Minister was there to fulfill his Thula Bharam vow to the Lord at Tirumala. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who visited the Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswaraswamy temple on Tuesday morning.

TDD Chairman YV Subbareddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional Evo AV Dharmareddy welcomed the CM at the temple. After the darshan of Venkateswara Swamy and a tour of the temple and also visited Vimana Venkateswaraswamy and Sriyoganarasimhaswamy temples.

The CM later fulfilled his vows by way of Thulabharam. He also inaugurated the Boondipotu, a place where the famous ghee laddu prasadams are made in Tirumala

Prior to the darshan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also launched the SVBC (Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel) channels in Kannada and Hindi.