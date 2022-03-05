Alert Passenger Saves Lives after Bus Driver Suffers Cardiac Arrest in Chittoor

Tirupati: On Friday, in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, 69 people on a bus narrowly escaped death after the bus driver experienced a cardiac collapse while driving the vehicle.

Officials say one of the passengers displayed foresight and took control of the steering wheel to avoid a tragedy.

The accident happened on the way from Tirupati to Madanapalle on a bus operated by the state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

The bus was on the national highway between Puthalapattu and Naidupeta, according to APSRTC personnel. When the bus arrived near Agarala village, the driver collapsed due to a major heart attack.

One of the passengers instantly grabbed control of the steering wheel and brought the bus to a stop on the side of the road, preventing a terrible accident. Ravi, on the other hand, died of cardiac arrest.

Chandragiri police went to the spot after receiving information about the accident and transported the driver's body in an ambulance. Officials from the APSRTC made alternative arrangements to assist passengers in reaching their destination.