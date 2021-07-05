Wimbledon 2021 Manic Monday: Coco Gauff Vs Emma Raducanu

Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu will be clashing during the last-16 matches of Wimbledon. Coca Gauff, an American, advanced to the third round after defeating the Russian senior tennis player, Vesnina. Gauff made it to the fourth round; this is something that was expected of the player as she has been doing well since the beginning.

As for Emma Raducanu, she advanced to the next round after defeating Vondrusova. With a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Vondrusova, young tennis player Emma Raduka advanced to the third round.

"I'm just so early in my career that pretty much everyone I play is a first-timer. You don't know how they're going to play you. How they play someone else may be different on how they play you. You just kind of have to feel it out in the match," Gauff said.

Talking about the men’s matches, After defeating the Frenchman 7-6 (1), 6-1, 6-4, Federer, 39, became the oldest man to reach the last 32 since Ken Rosewall in 1975.