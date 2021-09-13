US Open 2021: Medvedev Beats Djokovic at His Own Game

Daniil Medvedev changed the game in the US Open 2021 as he beat Novak Djokovic. He ruined Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam hopes by defeating him in straight sets in the US Open men's singles final, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. With his dominant brand of tennis, the 25-year-old Russian claimed his first Major title, dropping only one set in the process and beat the world No. 1.

It is a game that Djokovic has always dominated and was undefeated. But this time he was beaten and defeated by Medvedev at a game that he rules. Medvedev was unstoppable as he kept hitting continuously.

After the match, Djokovic said, "He was hitting his spots pretty well." “When you're playing someone like Medvedev, who hits his spots so well, just aces, and gets a lot of free points on his first serve, your service games are constantly under pressure.” Medvedev fired 16 aces and 22 unreturned serves.

In other games before this, Djokovic was able to play well and defeat the opponent in less time. It just required him the second set. The first two games were different for Djokovic. Medvedev was in the top form and a few errors from Djokovic made things easier. When compared to his semi-finals performance, Djokovic was not on top of his serve game. He was able to land 66 percent of his first serves in the semi-finals and this time it was 54 percent only.