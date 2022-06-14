Multiple Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has confirmed that she will compete at the Wimbledon this year. She has been awarded a wild-card entry for singles.

Williams took to Instagram to break the news on Tuesday. “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there,” she wrote on her Instagram post with a photo of her wearing white shoes on what appears to be a grass court. “SW” are her initials, of course, and “SW19” is the postal code for Wimbledon.

She has not competed anywhere since suffering an ankle injury during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon 2021. Williams lost her footing on the slick grass and then her right leg buckled, leading to just the second mid-match retirement at any Grand Slam tournament of her career and first since 1998.

Her name did not appear on the women's singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month. But Williams was among six women given a spot in the singles draw on Tuesday. Considering her previous experience playing women’s doubles with her sister Venus, as well as mixed doubles, she could be entered to play just doubles too.

The 40-year-old American has won seven of her Open era-record 23 major singles championships at Wimbledon, most recently in 2016. Williams was the runner-up there in 2018 and 2019 (the tournament was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic).