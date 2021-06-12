Roland Garros: Memes Flood Twitter After Novak Djokovic Wins French Open Semis

Novak Djokovic won the Roland Garros men's singles semi-final and advanced to the final of the French Open 2021. This victory was huge for the player as he was up against 13-time winner Rafael Nadal.

Nadal advanced to the semi-finals of the French Open for the 14th time after defeating Argentina's 10th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, while Djokovic defeated heavy-hitting Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 in an exciting clash.

It was Nadal vs Djokovic in the semis. It was a proud moment for Djokovic as he became the first player in Roland Garros history to defeat Nadal twice, winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 against a player regarded as the top in clay court tennis history.

Since his debut in 2005, Nadal has only lost three matches at the claycourt Grand Slam in his whole career. The Spaniard had won four titles in Paris in the previous four years, bringing his total to 20.

This was Djokovic’s fifth time at the French Open. He won the finals back in 2016. That was the year when Nadal first lost to Djokovic. The tennis prodigy is all set to face Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Finals on Sunday. If things go in Djokovic’s favour, then he will become the first man to win each of the four Grand Slam titles twice.

It will be Djokovic's 29th Grand Slam final overall, and Tsitsipas' first. In the semifinals, Tsitsipas defeated Alexander Zverev.

Fans were happy with Djokovic's semi-final victory and started congratulating him on social media. Check out the tweets here:

