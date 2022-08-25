New York: A three-time champion Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, courtesy refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Therefore, he is not allowed to travel to the United States.

Foreign citizens without vaccination are barred from entering the United States. Djokovic has said he won't get the shots, even if that prevents him from playing in certain tournaments. Novak will not fight for another Major trophy despite working hard on the practice court in the previous weeks.

Djokovic missed the Australian Open in January after a protracted legal saga ended with his deportation from that country because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Serbian tennis star announced his withdrawal from the US Open on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.”

The 21-time Major winner Djokovic is one major championship behind Rafael Nadal for the men's record.

The U.S. Tennis Association has said all along it will follow government rules about vaccination status for this year's Open. There is no vaccine mandate at the tournament for players or their support teams — meaning that an unvaccinated American would be allowed to compete — and spectators will not be required to wear masks.

“Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 U.S. Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-U.S. citizens,” said Stacey Allaster, the U.S. Open tournament director.

“We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 U.S. Open,” Allaster added.

