Novak Djokovic Wins French Open 2021

World number one Novak Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in French Open 2021 men’s singles final at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday. He made a come back from 2 sets down against 5th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open 2021 men’s singles final and emerged out victorious. It was the top seed Serb’s second French Open title and 19th Grand Slam title in all.

Novak Djokovic became the first man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams at least twice after playing 18 sets since his fourth-round match. After Roy Emerson and Rod Laver, he is only the third person to achieve it.

After winning, Novak Gjokovic took to his Twitter and shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Merci Beaucoup". He thanked everyone who supported him. Here is the tweet made by world no.1

At the French Open, Novak Djokovic broke the ‘Nadal jinx' and became the first man to win the Roland Garros trophy after defeating the clay-court king in Paris.

After winning, Djokovic said that, "It was an electric atmosphere. I want to thank my coach and my physio, everyone who has been with me on this journey. I have played almost nine hours over the last 48 hours against two great champions, it was really tough physically over the last three days, but I trusted in my capabilities and knew I could do it."