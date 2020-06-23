Novak Djokovic Tests COVID-19 Positive

NEW DELHI: World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued on his official website, Djokovic confirmed that both he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to Belgrade from the Croatian city of Zadar, where the most-recent Adria Tour event was being held.

The Serbian becomes the latest player who featured on the ill-advised Adria Tour last week to contract COVID-19, with events going ahead without any social distancing protocols and with full stadiums in Croatia.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested,” Djokovic said. “My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative.”

“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.

“I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days," the 17-time Grand Slam winner added.