Jabeur Downs Maria in Wimbledon Semis, Scripts African History with a Spot in Final
Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur on Thursday scripted history as she became the first Arab and first African woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final. No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur beat Tatjana Maria in three sets in the Wimbledon semifinals. The 27-year-old tennis player from Tunisia triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
Jabeur will clash either 2019 champion Simona Halep or Elena Rybakina in Saturday's championship match. “I'm a proud Tunisian woman standing here,” said Jabeur.
"This shot should be impossible"
A ridiculous winner by @Ons_Jabeur 😱#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/3eunp1c2Fx
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022
Before Jabeur, the only Tunisian to reach the Top 100 of the WTA rankings was Selima Sfar, who peaked at No.75 in July 2001.
“I know in Tunisia they are going crazy right now. I want to see more Arab and African players on the tour. I love the game and I want to share the experience with them,” Jabeur added.
Jabeur has been consistently upping her game throughout her tennis career. She became the first player from her country to reach a WTA final at Moscow 2018; to make a Grand Slam quarterfinal at the 2020 Australian Open, and to crack the Top 50 a month later; to win a WTA title at Birmingham 2021, paving the way for a Top 10 debut in October last year.
