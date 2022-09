US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek wins US Open 2022. The Polish tennis player beat Ons Jabeur from Tunisia to clinch her maiden trophy at Flushing Meadows. This is Iga Swiatek's third grand slam.

Here's a look at Iga Swiatek's winning moments against Ons Jabeur. Pic Courtesy: Iga Swiatek Official Instagram handle