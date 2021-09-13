How Much Money Did US Open 2021 Winner Emma Raducanu Get?

Sep 13, 2021, 17:27 IST
- Sakshi Post

After defeating Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final, British youngster Emma Raducanu took home nearly £2 million in prize money.

This 18-year-old girl is the first qualifier in history to reach the final of any of the four grand slams. She is also the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon. This means she will be getting more than the price money. Raducanu would have earned £900,000 in prize money, even if she lost.

Here’s how the pay breaks down

  • Winner – $2.5m (£1.8m)

  • Runner-up – $1.25m (£900,000)

  • Semi-finalists – $675,000 (£486,000)

  • Quarter-finalists – $425,000 (£306,000)

  • Round of 16 – $265,000 (£190,000)

  • Round of 32 – $180,000 (£130,000)

  • Round of 64 – $115,000 (£83,000)

  • Round of 128 – $75,000 (£54,000)

Advertisement
Back to Top