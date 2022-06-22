Zaheerabad Police Lathicharge Land Owners Protesting During KTR's Visit, Video Viral

Zaheerabad: Tension prevailed at Zaheerabad National Investment and Manufacturing Zones (NIMZ) during Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's tour on Wednesday as the locals protested against laying the foundation stone for a defence unit. The locals are demanding payment of fair compensation for their lands which were acquired for establishing the NIMZ. The Telangana government is developing NIMZ spread over 12,635.14 acres of land in Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district.

Police caned the protesters and blocked all roads leading to the NIMZ. They were stopped by the police and later resorted to lathi charge.

There was a clash between the two groups as the police obstructed the entry of locals into the area. A woman was seriously injured in the lathi-charge.

Police closed the roads leading to Zaheerabad from various villages in Jharasangam and Nyalkal mandals. The video of the police caning protestors has gone viral on social media.

