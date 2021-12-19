YSRTP: YS Sharmila Five-Day Rythu Avedana Yatra From Today

HYDERABAD: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) Chief YS Sharmila will embark on a five-day ‘Rythu Avedana Yatra’ from Medak district starting from Sunday till the 23rd of December. During the course of her padayatra, Sharmila will meet family members of the farmers who had committed suicide recently.

On the first day, the yatra will start from Gachibowli and react Kanchanapally under Narsapur Assembly constituency where she will meet the family members of a farmer who died recently.

Later she will visit the family of another farmer in Lingampally village under Kawdipalli mandal of Medak district.

On the second day (20th) she will visit Saideshivarinagar, Lingampeta,and Nagireddypet mandals in the Nizamabad district.

On the third day (21st) YS Sharmila will be in Karimnagar district and on the fourth day (22nd) she will visit Adilabad district as part of the Rythu Avedana Yatra

The last day of the yatra would end in Annojiguda on the 23rd of December.

The route map was announced by YSRTP coordinators V Rajagpal and Chandrahaas Reddy.

YS Sharmila requested the Telangana State government to extend Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family members of these farmers.

