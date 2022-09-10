YSRTP Leader Sharmila Striving for ‘Bangaru’ Telangana, Says YS Vijayamma

Wanaparthy: YS Vijayamma expressed her gratitude to everyone who loves the people’s leader YSR's family. She said after unveiling the YSR pylon at Kothakota bus stand in the district on Saturday evening. Notably, the YSR Telangana Party leader YS Sharmila has completed 2,000 km of her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra in less than 150 days, which commenced on May 28 this year.

Addressing the gathering YS Vijayamma said Sharmila is striving for a golden Telangana and she appealed to the people to give her their blessings in achieving the goal.

“I would like to thank everyone who loves YSR's family. YSR legacy is beyond castes, religions and parties. It was because of your love and affection that Sharmila was able to complete the 2,000-km padayatra,” YS Vijayamma said while showering her blessings on her daughter and party leader YS Sharmila.

Sharmila’s padayatra has entered the Wanaparthy district. Wanaparthy is a home constituency of Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy. During her walkathon, the YSRTP leader made critical comments against the state Minister Niranjan Reddy.

Flaying Niranjan Reddy for his sexist Mangalavaram Maradalu comments against her in the past, she said the minister is an uncultured person who cannot treat other women as his mother or sister. It may be noted here that during a party programmed in Nagarkurnool, the state minister had made objectionable remarks against the YSRTP leader.

