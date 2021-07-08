YSRTP Launch: Check YS Sharmila Party Flag

Another political party is officially being launched in Telangana. YS Sharmila, daughter of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, is launching the YSR Telangana party on his birth anniversary on Thursday. The party has made all the arrangements to launch the party in Hyderabad on the day of the YSR birth anniversary.

YS Sharmila will unveil the party flag in the presence of YSR followers at 5 pm at the JRC Convention Centre in Jubilee Hills and will unveil the agenda and the reasons why the party had to be formed in Telangana.

The party machinery has already shared the link to watch the party's launch program live on Zoom.

A milky, blue flag was designed for the party. In the centre of the flag is Telangana's geographical map, in which YS Rajasekhara Reddy's image is embedded. YS Sharmila's itinerary for the event has been finalized.

Also Read: Sharmila, YS Vijayamma Pay Tributes at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya

Party spokesperson Konda Raghavareddy said that the party would hoist the party flag at YSR Samadhi in Idupulapaya on Thursday morning where Sharmila will take the blessings of her father. She will leave Idupulapaya and reach Begumpet on a special flight. Sharmila will leave Begumpet Airport at 1 pm for a rally and arrive at the JRC Convention in Jubilee Hills. She is also expected to offer tributes to the YSR statue at the Panjagutta junction on her way to the party launch. He said the party inauguration ceremony will be held from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.