HYDERABAD: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila on Wednesday expressed her ire at the Telangana police alleging that they were running a separate fiefdom.

Addressing the media she alleged that the police were curtailing her movements and confining her at home without even giving notice about House arrest.YS Sharmila said that she was prevented from leaving her home when she attempted to approach the Telangana High Court, seeking direction to continue her Praja Prasthanam padayatra, on Tuesday.

"We have moved the lunch motion in the court and I am on my way to the court. They say I have no permission to go out. Has this ever happened to the leader of any other political party to date," she questioned. Where are the notices, if I have been put under house arrest, she asked? Sharmila alleged that the police were even preventing her from conducting her personal work and alleged that the CM KCR was using them for his work.

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday allowed YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila to resume her padayatra. The High Court had also taken serious note of the Telangana Police's action for not granting permission even after the court had allowed YS Sharmila to carry a padayatra. YS Sharmila had approached the Telangana High Court over the police refusal to grant permission for padayatra in the Warangal district.

Speaking further YS Sharmila said that the police were testing her patience and she was planning to file a case against the Telangana police department. The YSRTP leader said that she would resume her padayatra after the Sankranti festival.

