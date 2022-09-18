YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila Getting Death Threats

MAHABUBNAGAR: YSR Telangana Party Chief YS Sharmila accused the TRS leaders of conspiring to stall her padayatra and also that she was facing death threats against her.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, YS Sharmila said that she was not afraid of being arrested while brandishing a pair of handcuffs in her hand. “Nenu puli biddanu,” she said and challenged the Telangana leaders to have her arrested. “ I shall be with the people as long as I am alive. What are the TRS leaders afraid of when I speak against corruption, “she asked further.

Coming out strongly against Minster Niranjan Reddy's comments on her, she asked if there was no respect for women in Telangana. She further criticized that the police didn't file a complaint against Minister Niranjan Reddy after she complained about his sexiest remarks toward her.The police are behaving like slaves and they should be merged with the TRS, she stated sarcastically.

Meanwhile, YS Sharmila’s YSRTP Praja Prasthanam Padayatra was held at the Jadcharla assembly constituency in the Mahabubnagar district. Addressing the people at Gangapur, she said that lakhs of acres of land were being irrigated thanks to the efforts of late Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy who brought the Kalwakurthi, Nettempadu, Bhima, and Koilsagar projects to the district. She also alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao failed in completing the remaining works of a few irrigation projects which were pending.

