YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila Blames KCR for Warangal Convoy Attack

Hyderabad: Launching a blistering attack on Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Thursday alleged that on the directions of chief minister K Chandrsekhar Rao, her peaceful padayatra was targetted in Warangal district. She made these remarks during an interaction with the reporters after calling on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Earlier, YSRTP leader met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a representation to her. She thanked Tamilisai Soundararajan and requested her to seek a report from the Home Ministry and the state DGP office in the matter.

The TRS government is forcibly putting an end to protests against it, YS Sharmila remarked in her representation to the Telangana Governor. Referring to the recent attack on her convoy in Warangal district, the YSRTP leader said, “it was a clear case of subversion and state-sponsored intrusion into the Padayatra that was going on peacefully.”

She added that the party’s bus was set on fire and our party workers were thrashed and yet police remained a mute spectator and did not accept the complaint.

YS Sharmila further said when she was going to meet the Chief Minister to register a protest against the attack on her convoy, the Hyderabad police stopped her and towed her car away with her sitting inside the vehicle.

The YSR Telangana Party chief said a TRS minister referred to her as maradalu (sister-in-law). She said if he ever dares to call her like this, she would hit him with her shoe.

