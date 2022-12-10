YSRTP Chief Sharmila Continues Indefinite Fast

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief Y.S. Sharmila continued her indefinite fast for the second day on Saturday at her residence in Hyderabad, protesting against denial of police permission for her padyatra in Warangal.

She along with her mother Y.S. Vijayamma continued the fast at their Lotus Pond residence in Banjara Hills.

A large number of policemen remained deployed around their residence.

Sharmila has alleged that leaders and workers of the party were being restrained by the police from reaching her residence.

The YSRTP leader made it clear that she would continue her fast till the police gave permission for the padyatra.

Sharmila was detained by the police on Saturday after she sat on the fast at Dr Ambedkar's statue at Tank Bund in the heart of the city. She was dropped at her residence.

