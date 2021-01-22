YSRCP Tirupati Leader Gajjala Lakshmi Lauds Telangana Police

YSRCP Leader, Gajjala Lakshmi praised the efforts of the Telangana police for saving her when she was stuck on the road in the middle of the night. She said that she couldn't forget the help that Telangana police had given her and they stand as perfect examples for friendly policing. They had taken all the efforts to help her during the odd time. Lakshmi came from Delhi on Wednesday night and from Shamshabad airport, she left for Tirupati in a car.

Gajjala Lakshmi's car tyre punctured on the highway near Shadnagar. Her driver was changing the tyre of the car and she was so frightened. At that time, a police patrol vehicle came and asked about the situation. SI Ram Chander asked the driver about what had happened and later he ordered the constable Ashok to help the car driver. The YSRCP leader went to SI and thanked him for helping her. She was moved when SI was told that it is their duty to give protection to women.

Gajjala Lakshmi shared her experience on social media. Responding to this post, Shadnagar ACP Kushalkar said that SI and constables who were on duty that night should be rewarded. ACP said that patrolling on the highway during night was being strictly enforced for the safety of women after the Disha incident.