YSRCP Slams Pawan Kalyan For Derogatory Statements, Ready To Put Up A Fight

Reacting to Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan’s derogatory remarks against YSRCP, Tirupati MLA Bhuma YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said his inappropriate comments are tantamount to a serious crime. Bhumana was participating in a Gadapa Gadapaku programme in Tirupati.

How could a person speak like this who takes admiration from Chalam and Che Guevara and what kind of message is being passed to his party cadres with this kind of comments?, said Bhumana while pointing at Pawan Kalyan.

Taking to Twitter, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday in his imitable style made scathing remarks against Pawan Kalyan and his meeting with Chandrababu Naidu.

He questioned the Jana Sena cadre if they were Chandrababu’s slaves. He retorted to Pawan Kalyan’s statement about getting ready for war and said that Pawan Kalyan made lofty statements about war but instead went and joined hands with Chandrababu.

In a sarcastic counter using Pawan Kalyan’s movie dialogue, he said that "Athaniki Thikka Ondi, Daniki Babu Daggara Lekka Ondi," loosely translated as Pawan Kalyan has a bit of madness but Chandrababu has a count for that, hinting lightly about the ‘ package’ allegedly offered to the JSP leader.

