HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders paid rich tributes to Late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary on Wednesday. The Congress leaders garlanded the statue of YSR near Hyderabad Central in Punjagutta.

Speaking on this occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that many states in the country are emulating YSR’s schemes that were implemented in undivided Andhra Pradesh. They hailed the legendary leader’s services rendered to the state.

Uttam Kumar said that YSR had created a landmark in the state by implementing schemes for the welfare of farmers, women, students and youth among others.

Uttam Kumar expressed confidence that Congress would come back to power in 2023 in Telangana and that they are working hard towards reaching this objective.

Besides Uttam Kumar, Congress Legislative party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, KVP Ramachandra Rao, Vamshi Chand Reddy and other leaders participated in the event.