YS Sharmila's Public Meeting Sankalpa Sabha In Khammam

YS Sharmila will address a public meeting “Sankalpa Sabha” today at 5.00 pm in Khammam. It is expected that Sharmila will announce her political party and launch date during the Sankalpa Sabha.

To carry forward YSR’s legacy in Telangana, Sharmila has vowed to bring in “Rajanna Rajayam” to Telangana. Sharmila will attend this meeting after seeking the support and blessings of her mother YS Vijayamma.

Speaking to media persons, former YSRCP Telangana State President K Raghava Reddy said, all the arrangements had been made for the public meeting and the meeting will comply with all the covid protocols. He slammed the TRS government for not delivering on its promises to the public.