RANGAREDDY: " There are no schools teaching English, but there seem to be many wine shops selling English liquor in the open. There are alcohol shops in every street and the womenfolk are saying that more than water, wine is available here," stated YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila on Thursday.

YS Sharmila who was on the second day of ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra' (walkathon) at Malkapuram mandal at Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district, questioned if this was the golden Telangana envisaged by the government.

The YSRTP leader is slated to cover a distance of 4,000 km in 400 days as part of the ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’ which started at Chevalla constituency on Wednesday The walkathon was flagged off by her mother YS Vijayamma and she plans to cover the entire length and breadth of the State.

She spoke to the locals in a meeting programme called ‘Maata Muchhata’ and asked them about the hardships they were facing. Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila said that if the State is put in the hands of KCR, then Telangana will be soon known as ‘bar Telangana or beer Telangana’ she criticized. She also alleged that the government was cheating farmers in the name of Rythu Bandhu. YS Sharmila said that KCR had promised a double bedroom house, 3 acres of land for Dalits, and also promised to make a Dalit the chief minister, but he had not fulfilled any of them.

She alleged that 3,500 government schools in the State were closed and 14,000 teachers were sacked. Many people were unemployed and were committing suicide due to lack of jobs in the State. She said quality education was not available in government schools and no one was happy in the villages. To bring awareness to the people she had undertaken this walkathon and also to highlight the problems of the people, YS Sharmila said. If KCR does not solve the problems of the people and if the people of Telangana bless the YSR Telangana Party in the coming elections, she would also govern the State like her late father Dr YSR, she promised.

The third day of Sharmila’s Padayatra on Friday starts from Kacharam and will reach the Shamshabad Bus Stand in the evening via Narkuda. There will be a public meeting there and she will stay overnight in the Poshettiguda.

