YS Sharmila Stands By KTR in Attack Against BJP for Bodyshaming Kid

TRS Working President and Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao lashed out at BJP leader for bodyshaming his son Himanshu. Teenmaar Mallanna in a poll question asked whether development took place in the temple of Bhadrachalam or inside the body of KTR's son Himanshu.

KTR took to his Twitter and wrote, "Please refrain these third rate leaders & media mouthpieces of BJP from making lousy lowlife comments particularly on my children. We will be compelled to take legal action and as I much as detest it, don’t blame us when we are forced to respond with equal vigour."

He further added that, "Is this what you teach BJP leaders in Telangana? Is it Sanskar to drag my young son & body shame him through ugly political comments in BJP’s mouthpiece? You don’t think we could reciprocate in the same coin against Amit Shah Ji’s or Modi Ji’s family?"

He also tweeted, "At times I wonder whether it’s worth being in public life; especially in today’s social media times where anyone can say anything without an iota of shame or proof. And dragging kids into this cesspool of YouTube channels that dish out 24/7 nonsense in the guise of journalism."

YS Sharmila reacted to KTR post and wrote, "As a mother I detest bullying kids&as a leader of a political party,I condemn such derogatory statements on the family members.Whether it is belittling women or bodyshaming kids, we must come together to call out such statements irrespective of our political affiliations KTR."