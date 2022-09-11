YS Sharmila Reaches Out to 2 crore People During Praja Prasthanam Walkathon

Hyderabad: The Assembly elections are still a year away but the political atmosphere is already heating up. Just when BJP and Congress are planning to take the ruling TRS head on in the forthcoming elections, YS Sharmila-led YSR Telangana Party is also trying to get a foothold in the state.

The YSR Telangana Party leader YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and younger sister of present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is reaching out to the backward and downtrodden sections of the society in the remotest parts of Telangana with her Praja Prasthanam padayatra.

She reached a significant milestone on Saturday as she completed 2,000 km in her yatra. According to YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leaders, in the past 148 days, she reached out to more than 2 crore people to know their problems, and to assure them of a change when her party comes to power.

Its leader Y.S. Sharmila, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and younger sister of present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been on a padayatra since October last year.

She reached a significant milestone on Saturday as she completed 2,000 km in her yatra. The padayatra will continue till December 2022, and she will be covering all regions of the state.

According to YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leaders, in the past 148 days, she reached out to more than 2 crore people to know their problems, and to assure them of a change when her party comes to power.

During her walkathon, YS Sharmila has marched across 34 Assembly constituencies, 31 municipalities, 104 mandals (blocks), and 987 villages. She has already covered more territory in the state than any other leader from Telangana.

Also Read: Krishnam Raju Will Be Cremated with State Honours, Says KCR

In her 148-days padayatra, the YSR Telangana Party leader has addressed 34 public meetings, where she tore into the misgovernance and wrong policies of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. She also held 26 Raithu Gosa dharnas, to highlight the plight of farmers of Telangana, and demanded the government to resolve the problems farmers are facing.

(With IANS inputs)