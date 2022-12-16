YS Sharmila Lays Foundation Stone for YSRTP Office in Palair

Khammam: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Friday laid the foundation stone and performed a 'bhoomi pooja' for a party office in Palair of Khammam district, the constituency of the same name from where she will contest the next Assembly election.

The construction of the office will take place on the one acre land on the Khammam bypass road opposite Karunagiri church.

Her mother YS Vijayamma and senior YSRTP leaders also participated in the event.

In June, Sharmila had announced that she would contest from Palair constituency as people of Khammam had great affinity for her family and her late father, former united AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Speaking to the media, YS Vijayamma said, ''The Rajasekhara Reddy family is on the side of the people. No matter how many constraints she faces, Sharmila steps forward. No one can stop the rising sun. They detained Sharmila and insulted her a lot, they did not even let me go visit her.''

