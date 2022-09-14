Mahabubnagar: Demanding the Telangana state government to complete Palamuru- Rangareddy lift irrigation project in a fast paced manner, YSR Telangana (YSRTP) leader YS Sharmila undertook a 24 hour fast - Palamuru-Neella Poru (battling for water) at TTD Kalyana mandapam in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday. The fast will continue till 5pm tomorrow, September 15.

Palamuru -Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme envisaged to create irrigation potential in upland areas of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts for an ayacut of 10.00 lakh acres, (proposal for enhanced ayacut of 12.30 Lakh Acres is under consideration at Government)drinking water to enroute villages, GHMC and industrial use by lifting 2 TMC per day for 60 days during flood season (1.50 TMC for PRLIS + 0.50 TMC for Dindi L.I.S) from foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir on Krishna river near at Yellur village, Kollapur to K.P. Laxmidevipally village, Kondurg with 5 stage lifting and then utilizing water by gravity.

