YS Sharmila Demands President’s Rule in Telangana, Seeks Opposition Support

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over ‘worsening’ law and order situation in Telangana, the YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Thursday made an earnest appeal to the Opposition leaders to join her in meeting President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi to suggest imposition of President’s rule in the Telugu state.

Sharmila said she has written to the state chiefs of all opposition parties and urged them to support her in the demand for President’s rule in the state.

The YSRTP leader said raising voices against the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not without consequences. She said the party cadres and leaders were being targeted by the BRS party workers and the administration is reportedly turning a blind eye to it.

“Wherever KCR's corruption and his colleagues' misdeeds were questioned, there were attacks and use of police power. Telangana, which was built on the foundation of sacrifices, lies at the crossroads where democracy, right to speech and constitutional privileges were being crushed. We need to rise, join hands and wage this battle for the sake of future generations. This is a historic necessity and so I'm extending this invitation to join me in calling on the President,” YS Sharmila wrote in her letter.

Last month, Sharmila’s padayatra in Mahabubabad was curtailed by the police. The police initiated action following a complaint that Sharmila had made objectionable comments against the local BRS legislator.