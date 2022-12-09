YS Sharmila Detained, Starts Hunger Strike in Hyderabad

YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila has been detained by the police. She was staging a protest at Tank Bund Ambedkar Statue after Warangal police denied permission for padayatra there

Speaking to the media, Sharmila said, "KCR is trying his best to stop 'padayatra'. My bus was burnt, my people were beaten up, they accused me of violence. Later they arrested me, took me to Hyderabad. Next day the Court granted permission but the Police aren't allowing us."

Sharmila had reached the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund with a memorandum on democracy being “murdered” in Telangana by the KCR government. She had announced a fast unto death to protest the police’s denial of permission for her padayatra. After completing 223 days, Sharmila’s padayatra saw disruptions on November 28, with vehicles damaged and burnt, allegedly by TRS workers. The violence occurred a day after Sharmila made several remarks against TRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy in a public meeting, alleging that he was a corrupt leader who must be driven out of politics.

