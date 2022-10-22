YS Sharmila Alleges Corruption in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Demands CAG Probe

Hyderabad: Demanding a probe into the alleged corruption in Kaleshwaram project, YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila on Saturday said she would keep fighting until an investigation is initiated in the matter.

Earlier on Friday, the YSRTP leader met Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu in Delhi and explained to him that alleged corruption took place in the development of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). She has accused the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family in this scam. She also said that during the construction of the project, the state’s exchequer has been robbed of nearly Rs one lakh crore.

Sharmila told the reporters that she first met the CBI and later approached the CAG office. The YSRTP President said that the CAG office responded positively to their complaint and agreed that all the aspects of Kaleshwaram project, the malpractices, embezzlement of funds and favouritism will be looked into.

“The CAG has assured us that the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project must be audited, and he would certainly look into the issue. I am confident that the concerned authorities will look into the corruption committed by KCR and his family and will hold them accountable,” Sharmila said.

